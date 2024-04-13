Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cognex by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cognex by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

