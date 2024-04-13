Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $58,000 Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Toro by 2.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 2.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Toro by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Down 1.5 %

TTC opened at $85.77 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $88.72.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

