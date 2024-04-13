Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 246.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,202,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 73.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $12.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

