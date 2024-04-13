Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,536 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.57.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

