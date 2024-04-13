Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,282 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 426,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,483,000 after buying an additional 110,246 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

