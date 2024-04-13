Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 76,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 197,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 592,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after purchasing an additional 106,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 96,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 218,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,250. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1988 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.