Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.33.

NYSE:APH opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $119.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

