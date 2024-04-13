Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWK. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Cushman & Wakefield from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at $166,534,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,579,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,540,000 after purchasing an additional 665,070 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,742,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 42.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62,624 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,583,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

