Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $260.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Littelfuse Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $231.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.23. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

