John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 6,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 11,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHMB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,347,000 after acquiring an additional 593,356 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,301,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $461,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

