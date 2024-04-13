Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.04

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as low as C$3.64. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 87,009 shares changing hands.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Journey Energy had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of C$55.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.363189 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
