Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.04

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as low as C$3.64. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 87,009 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOY

Journey Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$225.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.02.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Journey Energy had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of C$55.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.363189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.