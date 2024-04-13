JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB) Position Reduced by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC owned 1.80% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,696,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BBCB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. 602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,011. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (BBCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.