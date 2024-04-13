JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 290

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.42) to GBX 290 ($3.67) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.80) to GBX 325 ($4.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.91) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 311.88 ($3.95).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 274.50 ($3.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 168 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 281 ($3.56). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 224.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,469.39%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.