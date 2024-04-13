JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $54.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.29.

Get SM Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SM Energy by 561.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.