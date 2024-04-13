JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $80.50

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STT. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.71.

State Street Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. State Street has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $81.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of State Street by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.3% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,880,000 after buying an additional 183,591 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile



State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

