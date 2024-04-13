JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $15.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CLSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.22.

Shares of CLSK opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CleanSpark news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,509 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

