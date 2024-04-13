JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.57) to GBX 1,270 ($16.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,875.00%.
In related news, insider Paul Cooper bought 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($15.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,094.08 ($17,838.35). Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.
