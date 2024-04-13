JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.57) to GBX 1,270 ($16.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hiscox

Hiscox Price Performance

Hiscox Increases Dividend

HSX opened at GBX 1,169 ($14.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 730.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,152.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,061.87. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 926.04 ($11.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,251 ($15.83).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,875.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Cooper bought 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($15.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,094.08 ($17,838.35). Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Hiscox

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.