JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Target Price to $60.00

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.75.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.20. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $201,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $38,875,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

