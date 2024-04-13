JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $704.00

Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 704 ($8.91) and last traded at GBX 694 ($8.78), with a volume of 73655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 694 ($8.78).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £400.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,542.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 671.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 663.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a current ratio of 0.66.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Claverhouse’s previous dividend of $8.00. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s payout ratio is 7,777.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Claverhouse

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

In other news, insider David Fletcher bought 74 shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £498.76 ($631.26). 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

