Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,874 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $36.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $205,071.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,518 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $205,071.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,518 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,302 shares of company stock worth $8,005,602. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

