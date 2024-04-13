Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the first quarter worth $217,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter worth $797,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,698,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $991,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:KACL opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. Kairous Acquisition has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $11.92.
Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.
