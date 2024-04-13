Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the first quarter worth $217,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter worth $797,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,698,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $991,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kairous Acquisition alerts:

Kairous Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KACL opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. Kairous Acquisition has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $11.92.

Kairous Acquisition Company Profile

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kairous Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairous Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.