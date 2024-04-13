Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $32.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.07%.

In related news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

