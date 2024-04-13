Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of KELTF opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

