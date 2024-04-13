Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the stock.
Kelt Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of KELTF opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $5.95.
About Kelt Exploration
