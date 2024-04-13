Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given a C$8.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KEL. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.36.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$6.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.10. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$4.56 and a 1-year high of C$8.16.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of C$129.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4800307 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total transaction of C$88,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total value of C$164,430.00. Also, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total transaction of C$88,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,226 shares of company stock valued at $696,932. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.