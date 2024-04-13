Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Trading Down 3.9%

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.40 and last traded at $55.80. Approximately 264,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 436,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -29.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

