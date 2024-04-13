Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Stock Position Decreased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Kenon were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Kenon by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KEN opened at $19.77 on Friday. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Kenon Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KEN

Kenon Profile

(Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.