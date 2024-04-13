Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Kenon Stock Performance

Shares of KEN stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. Kenon has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Kenon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

About Kenon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Kenon by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Kenon by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

