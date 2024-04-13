Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Kenon Stock Performance
Shares of KEN stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. Kenon has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.
Kenon Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
