Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Barclays

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 93,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 183,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.