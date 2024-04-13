KeyCorp Increases Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $66.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.05.

NYSE CTVA opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

