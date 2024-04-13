KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.7 %

KEY opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

