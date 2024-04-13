KeyCorp Trims Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Target Price to $78.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a sell rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.10.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 1.7 %

PZZA stock opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.70. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

