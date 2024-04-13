Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Up 110.7% in March

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the March 15th total of 388,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,095.5 days.
Kikkoman Price Performance
Shares of KIKOF opened at $12.22 on Friday. Kikkoman has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $13.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.
About Kikkoman
