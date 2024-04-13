Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Up 110.7% in March

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the March 15th total of 388,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,095.5 days.

Kikkoman Price Performance

Shares of KIKOF opened at $12.22 on Friday. Kikkoman has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $13.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

