Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.08

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $8.55. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 17,989 shares traded.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $63,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 648,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,429 shares of company stock valued at $12,194 over the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1,533.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 407,844 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 333.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 421,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 324,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 42.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 283,010 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 71.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 108,054 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

