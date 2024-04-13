Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.08

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $8.55. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 17,989 shares traded.
Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 2.8 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $63,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 648,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,429 shares of company stock valued at $12,194 over the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
