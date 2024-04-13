KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $112.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KKR. Barclays increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

