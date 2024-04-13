KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $680.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $680.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.60. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $671.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.