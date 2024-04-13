Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $195,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,036,000 after buying an additional 25,843,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coupang by 9.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,182,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,922,000 after buying an additional 4,587,207 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 20,283,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,374,000 after buying an additional 849,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,836,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,212,000 after buying an additional 381,964 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,823,000 after buying an additional 709,867 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,355,590 shares of company stock worth $633,443,979 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Stock Up 11.5 %

Coupang stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.32. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coupang

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.