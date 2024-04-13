Klingman & Associates LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,365,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,092,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,462,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $86.28 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

