Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.65

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.65 and last traded at $81.33, with a volume of 143107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knife River currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Knife River Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Knife River

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $256,508,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth $74,029,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter worth $40,548,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at $25,380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knife River by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,004,000 after purchasing an additional 503,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Featured Articles

