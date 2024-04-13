Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of KGS stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $225.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Margaret C. Montana acquired 2,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,498,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,706,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

