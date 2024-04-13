Komodo Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $55.09 million and $4.55 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00057919 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00033980 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,732,093 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

