Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 54,186 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,186 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $145,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 32,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,801. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

