Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

