Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,170 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,793. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $636.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

