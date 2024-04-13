Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,279 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,171,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.01. 12,155,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,721,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

