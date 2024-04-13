Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 104,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,789,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500,974. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.65.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

