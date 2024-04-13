Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,071,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $51,431,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $151.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,025. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.17. The company has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

