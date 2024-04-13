Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,156 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.44. 95,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,625. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $182.59 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.92 and its 200-day moving average is $215.80.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.