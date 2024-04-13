Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,843 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VIOO traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 126,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,218. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.49.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

