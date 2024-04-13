Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.17 Million Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $258,421,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,311,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,477,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,009,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,765,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OBDC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 2,088,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

