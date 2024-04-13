Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $9.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $6.21 on Monday. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

